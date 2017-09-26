Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2000 FLAIR FLEETWOOD

Description

2000 FLAIR FLEETWOOD, good condition, all remodeled, new tires, new awning, 64,000 miles, $15,900. 209-768-0688 or sbailey52@rocketmail.com VALLEY SPRINGS
