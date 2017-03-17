1995 DODGE TURBO DIESEL 4X4, 7
- IssueNumber: 22
Description1995 DODGE TURBO DIESEL 4X4, 7'x 9' flatbed, A/T, runs good, needs paint, no smog needed, great work truck, $7,000 OBO. 209-403-2738
Ad Reference ID: 24911
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- CALIFORNIA PACK
- HAY FOR SALE
- MURPHYS- PANORAMIC VIEW, 20
- 1990 FORD F250 4X4
- VISIT UPCOUNTRY HARDWARE IN PINE GROVE
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt Boats/Marine Car Dealers Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters HOME IMPROVEMENT Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land Landscaping MARCH MARKET PLACE MAY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals SECURITY Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted