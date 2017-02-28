Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

1980 HONDA CM400T

  • IssueNumber: 16
1980 HONDA CM400T

Description

1980 HONDA CM400T, 2nd owner, 14.5K miles, recent tires and service, many accessories and upgrades, great mileage, $1,900. Details at: gene@coxes.com 209-296-6135 VOLCANO
Ad Reference ID: 24665

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Facebook Friends

@BuyNSellPress


© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter