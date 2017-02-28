1980 HONDA CM400T
- IssueNumber: 16
Description1980 HONDA CM400T, 2nd owner, 14.5K miles, recent tires and service, many accessories and upgrades, great mileage, $1,900. Details at: gene@coxes.com 209-296-6135 VOLCANO
Ad Reference ID: 24665
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 2002 KOMFORT 5TH WHEEL, 24.5′, 1
- RARE 20′ SKI BARGE
- LOOKING FOR HARD WORKING VINTAGE TRACTOR?
- LECTRO TRUCK
- 2011 SUBARU FORESTER, 4
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt Boats/Marine Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARCH MARKET PLACE MAY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted