1980 DODGE D-50 RAM PICKUP
- IssueNumber: 25
Description1980 DODGE D-50 RAM PICKUP needs home. Gem-Top, sun roof, good upholstery, 4 cyl., manual 4 speed, trailer hitch, runs well, $2,000 OBO. 209-304-5872 AMADOR CITY
Ad Reference ID: 25081
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
