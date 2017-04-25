Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

1979 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK V, 56K

  • IssueNumber: 33
1979 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK V, 56K

Description

1979 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK V, 56K original miles, always garaged, 2nd owner, leather upholstery, all features are operative and work well, $9,500. 209-296-1942 PINE GROVE
Ad Reference ID: 25372

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Information about the ad poster

Other items listed by BuyNSell Press

Latest items listed by BuyNSell Press »

Facebook Friends

@BuyNSellPress


© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter