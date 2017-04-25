1979 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK V, 56K
- IssueNumber: 33
Description1979 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK V, 56K original miles, always garaged, 2nd owner, leather upholstery, all features are operative and work well, $9,500. 209-296-1942 PINE GROVE
Ad Reference ID: 25372
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- LAYING HENS, 5- 6
- 2004 FORD PRESIDENTIAL VAN
- PUMPCO
- KIT CARSON NURSING & REHABILITATION
- BDK SEAMLESS GUTTERS.
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County APRIL Asphalt Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land Landscaping MARKET PLACE MAY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tree Service Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted