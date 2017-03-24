1974 FRUEH BOTTOM DUMP TRAILERS
Description1974 FRUEH BOTTOM DUMP TRAILERS, good condition ready to go to work. Aluminum outside, 11R24.5, FRS568813 & FRS568713, $7,950 OBO. 209-910-8780
