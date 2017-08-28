1972 FORD F-700
- IssueNumber: 68
Description1972 FORD F-700, rebuilt 361, industrial gas, 5 speed, 2 air brakes, 21' utility, everything works, many new parts, needs tires, $6,500. 209-772-2845 BURSON
Ad Reference ID: 26999
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- ROARING CAMP
- 1970 BUICK SKYLARK, 350 V8
- SEPTEMBER 2 – 3 HOLISTIC HEALTH & AWARENESS FAIR
- HOLISTIC HEALTH & AWARENESS FAIR
- 1950 CHEVY PANEL VAN
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV AUGUST Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants SEPTEMBER Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted