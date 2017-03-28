1.1 LEVEL ACRE LOT, 155
- IssueNumber: 25
Description1.1 LEVEL ACRE LOT, 155 Ridge Rd., Railroad Flat, electric/water on property, $42,000. 209-770-5919
Ad Reference ID: 21518
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
