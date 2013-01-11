Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE

, | | January 27, 2017

2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE, excellent condition, custom wheels, grill, new battery, rear tires, Bluetooth, CD/ MP3, lots more, $4,500. Call Ed, 209-295-2975 PIONEER

2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE, 151K

, | | January 26, 2017

2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE, 151K miles on odometer, 23K miles on new engine, salvage title but reliable car, $3,000 OBO. For more info., 209-304-8925

HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155

, | | January 26, 2017

HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000

DOUBLE CEMETERY PLOT

, | | January 26, 2017

DOUBLE CEMETERY PLOT, Farmington Memorial Park. Current park price, $1,400. Selling for $700 plus $100 transfer fee. 209-418-4592

HUNT DRILLING CO., INC.

, | | January 24, 2017

HUNT DRILLING CO., INC. - Wells, septics, pumps. New wells & upgrades, pressure booster systems, well deepening, water storage tanks, new pump installation. 12567 Jackson Gate Rd. 209-223-2811

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

, | | January 24, 2017

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY

, | | January 24, 2017

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722

ROOFING & REPAIRS

, | | January 24, 2017

ROOFING & REPAIRS- Quick quality service. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555

VOSS PLUMBING.

, | | January 24, 2017

VOSS PLUMBING. Drain cleaning, repairs, water heaters. Senior specials. License #471-663. 209-304-0864

PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

, | | January 24, 2017

PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785

Classified Ads / Most Popular

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

, | | January 12, 2013

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

, | | January 11, 2013

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

, | | January 11, 2013

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

, | | January 11, 2013

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

, | | January 11, 2013

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

, | | January 11, 2013

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

CORRAL BOARDS

, | | January 11, 2013

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

, | | January 11, 2013

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

Classified Ads / Random

PEABODY PLANS & DESIGN

, | | January 24, 2017

PEABODY PLANS & DESIGN- Plans for: houses, garages, decks, additions, & remodels. Permit process assistance. John Peabody, ICBO Certified. 22 years experience 209-245-6516

RICK VANCE TRUCKING

, | | January 24, 2017

RICK VANCE TRUCKING- Gravel hauling. 209-245-4045, 209-245-6201, 209-401-5519 PLYMOUTH

PRECISION LOCATING

, | | January 24, 2017

PRECISION LOCATING - Remotely or On Site. Call Dean Robert 916-628-9925

WEST COAST CAR AUDIO. 1709 E.

, | | January 24, 2017

WEST COAST CAR AUDIO. 1709 E. Hammer Lane, Stockton. 209-956-4500; 530 E. Martin Luther Kind Drive, Stockton. 209-463-1333 www.WestCostCarAudio.com

AT FARM VETERINARY SERVICES

, | | January 24, 2017

AT FARM VETERINARY SERVICES - Jim Garfinkel, D.V.M. Equine Veterinarian. Mobile digital X-ray. 17725 Hwy. 49, Plymouth. 209-245-4585 www.atfarmveterinaryservices.com

FREE AT FOOD BUYS

, | | January 24, 2017

THANKS TO ACE HARDWARE IN JACKSON, you'll find the latest FREE issue of the Buy & Sell Press, hot off the press every Tuesday and Friday.

THANKS TO ACE HARDWARE IN JACKSON

, | | January 24, 2017

THANKS TO ACE HARDWARE IN JACKSON, you'll find the latest FREE issue of the Buy & Sell Press, hot off the press every Tuesday and Friday.

1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT BED

, | | January 24, 2017

1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT BED, Fleetside, 307 V8, 350 Turbo, 14,000 miles, all original, $12,500 OBO. 209-293-7942 WILSEYVILLE

WALK- IN BATHTUB, MEDITUB

, | | January 24, 2017

WALK- IN BATHTUB, MEDITUB, Model 3053, used, great condition, installed 2009, single owner, 53"L x30"W x38"D. Needs a home, $1,000 OBO. 209-257-9644

10′ CATTLE CHUTE

, | | January 24, 2017

10' CATTLE CHUTE, auto catch head gate, adjustable side, releases forward/ backward, rear drop gate, four side access doors, excellent condition, sturdy, heavy duty construction, $1,500 OBO. 209-274-4263

