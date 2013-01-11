ARTISAN ALL TREE.
ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING.
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING. Quality service. Interior, exterior, residential specialist. 30+ years experience. License #751313. 209-304-7951
PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
TOM POWELL PAINTING.
TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
CORRAL BOARDS
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
1978 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28
1978 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28, original owner, non-op, 350 4-bolt main, auto, sitting covered ten years, $7,000. 209-559-3375 IONE
HAY, FORAGE MIX:
HAY, FORAGE MIX: Beardless wheat, oats & barley combo, $8/ bale; big bales, $65/ bale; wheat straw, $5/ bale. Watkins Brothers, Linden. 209-403-8592
SAVE $.90 SF ON 25 YEAR LAMINATE.
SAVE $.90 SF ON 25 YEAR LAMINATE. Floors to Go, 848 E. Hwy. 88, Jackson. 209-223-3571
1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2
1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2 door hardtop, all original, glass top with cover, runs good, $19,650. Reduced for the ultimate Christmas gift, $14,900. 209-467-0401 LODI
BAREROOT FRUIT TREES.
BAREROOT FRUIT TREES. Nuts and grapes, potted Blackberries, Boysenberries, Raspberries in quarts for $9.99. Blueberries, Kiwi, Figs, Hops, Goji berries, Pomegranate and Mulberry in quarts starting at $12.99. Winter hours - 9-4 daily. Visit us at - www.risingsunnursery.com 4 miles west of Valley Springs on Hwy 12, Burson. Rising Sun Nursery 209-772-3451
2007 YAMAHA ROYAL STAR
2007 YAMAHA ROYAL STAR, Tour Deluxe, 26K, extras, Mustang seat, Chatterbox system, running lights, good tires, helmets, extra tool kit, small luggage rack, $5,600. john.lawles410@gmail.com
