ARTISAN ALL TREE.
ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION
ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION- General building contractor specializing in painting. Lic. 716334, free estimates. 209-304-1936
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951
PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
OAK SEASONED HARDWOOD MIX
OAK SEASONED HARDWOOD MIX firewood for sale, delivery available. 209-200-3285
1999 MERCEDES E320
1999 MERCEDES E320, good condition, everything works, 174,000 miles, tinted windows, clean title, $2,600. Call 916-343-2108 SUTTER CREEK
1931 CHEVY, 2 DOOR, 350
1931 CHEVY, 2 DOOR, 350 engine, turbo 350 trans, nice interior, great condition, everyday driver, $18,500 OBO. Call Rob for info. 408-436-6408
CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR
CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR to work in Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehab facility. Phone: 209-785-3667; fax: 209-785-5238
SEASONED WALNUT QUALITY WOOD, $250
SEASONED WALNUT QUALITY WOOD, $250 cord, delivery available. Buy 2 cords, free delivery. 209-625-7365
LAGUNA 16
LAGUNA 16" PROFESSIONAL BANDSAW, make your own lumber with Resaw King blade, $1,500 OBO. 209-920-3315 VALLEY SPRINGS
LOST: GOLDEN ONE MONEY BAG
LOST: GOLDEN ONE MONEY BAG Left at Grocery Outlet. If found, please deliver to Jackson Police Department or Grocery Outlet, no questions asked.
WANTED: CONTRACTED
WANTED: CONTRACTED Delivery person to deliver papers on Monday and Thursday nights. Must provide your own vehicle. Pay is dependent on route. To apply, email: jsvec@ledger.news
MOTORCYCLES WANTED:
MOTORCYCLES WANTED: British or American made, cash paid for the right bikes. 209-293-7593 Larry
AL-ANON
AL-ANON for people affected by someone else's drinking. Jackson/Pine Grove. Family groups meet at 14 Water Street, Jackson. (209) 245-3020 Carol