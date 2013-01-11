Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

HUNT DRILLING CO., INC.

, | | January 31, 2017

HUNT DRILLING CO., INC. - Wells, septics, pumps. New wells & upgrades, pressure booster systems, well deepening, water storage tanks, new pump installation. 12567 Jackson Gate Rd. 209-223-2811

DEAD TREES? I

, | | January 31, 2017

DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

, | | January 31, 2017

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY

, | | January 31, 2017

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722

ROOFING & REPAIRS

, | | January 31, 2017

ROOFING & REPAIRS- Quick quality service. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555

PUMPCO

, | | January 31, 2017

PUMPCO - Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz

VOSS PLUMBING.

, | | January 31, 2017

VOSS PLUMBING. Drain cleaning, repairs, water heaters. Senior specials. License #471-663. 209-304-0864

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING.

, | | January 31, 2017

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING. Quality service. Interior, exterior, residential specialist. 30+ years experience. License #751313. 209-304-7951

PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

, | | January 31, 2017

PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

, | | January 12, 2013

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

, | | January 11, 2013

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

, | | January 11, 2013

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

, | | January 11, 2013

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

, | | January 11, 2013

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

, | | January 11, 2013

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

CORRAL BOARDS

, | | January 11, 2013

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

, | | January 11, 2013

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

SHORT CIRCUIT ELECTRIC

, | | January 31, 2017

SHORT CIRCUIT ELECTRIC - If the power goes out, will you be ready? Guardian automatic standby generator. Lic. #340816. 209-245-3269, 209-765-0667

EAGLE AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT.

, | | January 31, 2017

EAGLE AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT. Car lift, car hoist. Call John 916-849-9376 or 209-754-9556 www.eagleautoequipment.com; eagleautomotive@gmail.com

RUN YOUR OWN CAFE

, | | January 31, 2017

RUN YOUR OWN CAFE inside New York Fitness, equipment provided, nutrition knowledge helpful. Retail space also available. 209-223-0600

LOCKHEART SEWING SERVICES

, | | January 31, 2017

LOCKHEART SEWING SERVICES, cleaning, maintenance, repairs. 209-296-7176 SUTTER CREEK

HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155

, | | January 31, 2017

HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000 See photo in ColorPics section

THE GUTTER GUY

, | | January 31, 2017

THE GUTTER GUY - New gutter, cleaning & repair. Guy Loiler, owner. Lic. #889252. 209-419-2788

2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE

, | | January 31, 2017

2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE, excellent condition, custom wheels, grill, new battery, rear tires, Bluetooth, CD/ MP3, lots more, $4,500. Call Ed, 209-295-2975 PIONEER

ALL POWER BROKERS

, | | January 31, 2017

ALL POWER BROKERS - "Select Absolutely the Best." 847 North Hwy. 49/88, Jackson. 209-609-0427 www.allpower.com

YAMAHA VENTURE ROYALE

, | | January 31, 2017

YAMAHA VENTURE ROYALE motorcycle, fully dressed, 1200cc, licensed, $1,500 OBO. 209-763-5013

