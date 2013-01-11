2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE
2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE, excellent condition, custom wheels, grill, new battery, rear tires, Bluetooth, CD/ MP3, lots more, $4,500. Call Ed, 209-295-2975 PIONEER
2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE, 151K miles on odometer, 23K miles on new engine, salvage title but reliable car, $3,000 OBO. For more info., 209-304-8925
HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000
DOUBLE CEMETERY PLOT, Farmington Memorial Park. Current park price, $1,400. Selling for $700 plus $100 transfer fee. 209-418-4592
HUNT DRILLING CO., INC. - Wells, septics, pumps. New wells & upgrades, pressure booster systems, well deepening, water storage tanks, new pump installation. 12567 Jackson Gate Rd. 209-223-2811
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
ROOFING & REPAIRS- Quick quality service. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555
VOSS PLUMBING. Drain cleaning, repairs, water heaters. Senior specials. License #471-663. 209-304-0864
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
PEABODY PLANS & DESIGN- Plans for: houses, garages, decks, additions, & remodels. Permit process assistance. John Peabody, ICBO Certified. 22 years experience 209-245-6516
RICK VANCE TRUCKING- Gravel hauling. 209-245-4045, 209-245-6201, 209-401-5519 PLYMOUTH
WEST COAST CAR AUDIO. 1709 E. Hammer Lane, Stockton. 209-956-4500; 530 E. Martin Luther Kind Drive, Stockton. 209-463-1333 www.WestCostCarAudio.com
AT FARM VETERINARY SERVICES - Jim Garfinkel, D.V.M. Equine Veterinarian. Mobile digital X-ray. 17725 Hwy. 49, Plymouth. 209-245-4585 www.atfarmveterinaryservices.com
1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT BED, Fleetside, 307 V8, 350 Turbo, 14,000 miles, all original, $12,500 OBO. 209-293-7942 WILSEYVILLE
WALK- IN BATHTUB, MEDITUB, Model 3053, used, great condition, installed 2009, single owner, 53"L x30"W x38"D. Needs a home, $1,000 OBO. 209-257-9644
10' CATTLE CHUTE, auto catch head gate, adjustable side, releases forward/ backward, rear drop gate, four side access doors, excellent condition, sturdy, heavy duty construction, $1,500 OBO. 209-274-4263