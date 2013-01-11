CLEARWATER SYSTEMS
CLEARWATER SYSTEMS- Locally owned & operated. We specialize in water filtration, sales, servicing most makes of equipment. 209-257-0300
ARTISAN ALL TREE.
ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com
DEAD TREES? I
DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS
KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS of experience, union trained. All aspects of tile. License # 659247. 925-727-9366 Serving Amador and surrounding counties.
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
TOM POWELL PAINTING.
TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
CORRAL BOARDS
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
NEW HOME, 26321
NEW HOME, 26321 Parkwood Dr., Pioneer, near golf, 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1,964 sf, huge garage, $349,950. Call 209-471-1937 or email for additional pics; mar7843@yahoo.com
SEASONED OAK FIREWOOD, $250/
SEASONED OAK FIREWOOD, $250/ cord. Delivery available, Jackson/ Pioneer. 209-403-0504
GIVE GRACIE A CHANCE.
GIVE GRACIE A CHANCE. Gracie's a wonderful girl desperately seeking the right family as an only pet. Calaveras County Animal Services, #A045003 209-754-6509 See photo in ColorPics section.
CHICKEN COOPS
CHICKEN COOPS, various sizes, styles, colors. Animal shelters also. 209-559-7149; No Sunday calls, please. SAN ANDREAS See photo in ColorPics section
PUMPCO
PUMPCO- Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz
FREE AT FEED BARN IN MARTELL
FREE AT FEED BARN IN MARTELL, the latest issue of the Buy & Sell press is hot off the press beginning every Tuesday and Friday.
LEVIN TOOLING LATHE
LEVIN TOOLING LATHE, more than 100 collets, three 3-jaw chucks, one 4-jaw chuck, many accessories, $5,500 209-532-1064 SONORA
LOCAL LANDSCAPER NEEDS HELP.
LOCAL LANDSCAPER NEEDS HELP. Must have own transportation and knowledge of sprinkler systems. Call 209-223-0701
BEN
BEN is a handsome adult, male, white/ black Pit Bull Mix with a friendly, loving personality. Contact Amador County Adoption Center 209-223-6378 JACKSON See photo in ColorPics section
NOW BUYING & SELLING SILVER & GOLD
NOW BUYING & SELLING SILVER & GOLD, Coins and Jewelry. Foothill Firearm, 845 N. Hwy 49, Jackson. 209-217-8367; 209-296-5556 www.FoothillFirearmSupply.com
