2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR
2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR, Signature Edition, V8, 4.6L, new CD/radio, 169K miles, leather interior, good running car, $1,600. 209-296-6616 PINE GROVE
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951
TOM POWELL PAINTING.
TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com
PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
CORRAL BOARDS
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
PUMPCO
PUMPCO - Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz
JK HORSESHOEING
JK HORSESHOEING- Reliable, professional farrier service. Correct shoeing for balance & performance. 25 years experience. 209-329-6658
1963 FORD THUNDERBIRD, V8
1963 FORD THUNDERBIRD, V8, automatic, power windows, new tires, silver blue metallic, red interior, good condition. $7,000. 209-795-4670 ARNOLD
HURRY TO WEST POINT TRADING POST
HURRY TO WEST POINT TRADING POST for the latest FREE issue of the Buy & Sell Press, freshly printed every Tuesday & Friday.
2011 27′ COUGAR, RLSWE
2011 27' COUGAR, RLSWE, loaded, less than 6K, pulled with 1/2 ton pickup, slide, electric awning, electric jack, 2 entrances, TV, CD, DVD, $21,500. 209-781-5140
SIERRA MOUNTAIN OUTDOORS
SIERRA MOUNTAIN OUTDOORS - High quality outdoor gear. Clothing, hats, beanies, books, games, back packing equipment, headlamps, knives, GPS, tents, sleeping accessories. Knowledgeable staff. 33 Main St., Sutter Creek & 465 Main. St., Placerville. 209-267-5909 & 530-903-3177
2005 WILDERNESS TRAILER.
2005 WILDERNESS TRAILER. So clean, it has to be seen to be believed! Lots of installed features. Asking $9,500. Serious buyers only. 209-296-5706 after 5pm See photo in Colorpics section
