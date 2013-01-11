CLEARWATER SYSTEMS
CLEARWATER SYSTEMS- Locally owned & operated. We specialize in water filtration, sales, servicing most makes of equipment. 209-257-0300
ARTISAN ALL TREE.
ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com
DEAD TREES? I
DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS
KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS of experience, union trained. All aspects of tile. License # 659247. 925-727-9366 Serving Amador and surrounding counties.
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
TOM POWELL PAINTING.
TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
CORRAL BOARDS
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
HOUSEKEEPING/ RESTROOM SUPERVISOR
HOUSEKEEPING/ RESTROOM SUPERVISOR- Camanche Recreation Company is recruiting for a Full- Time Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor. Must be able to work weekends and holidays and have reliable transportation. Must possess the following qualifications: Qualifications: This position requires a minimum of high school education plus 2 years college or equivalent education. 3+ years experience in supervisory work related to housekeeping or facilities management. Must be able to give direction and work in team environment. The ability to use a computer including word processing, spreadsheet and e-mail functions. Must possess a clean 3- year DMV record with no DUI in the past 5 years. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred. General Function: This is an administrative and hands- on position. The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will be the primary supervisor of the Camanche Recreation Company North Shore and South Shore cottages, office buildings, rental facilities, restrooms including portable and campground. Through an appropriate organizational structure, The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will directly supervise teams of Housekeeping and Restroom crews. Go to: http://careers.calparksco.com to complete an application. Be sure to type in Camanche as a Keyword to see all of our listings! Salary DOE.
ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX
ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX investment opportunity - cheerful Mokelumne Hill, 2/ 1 units with fireplace, decks, laundry hook-ups, parking, storage. Excellent opportunity to owner occupy one unit and collect rent from the other. Asking $220,000. FSBO/ agent, Rebecca Brooks. 415-717-8398 CABRE #01249870 soldbyrebecca@hotmail.com
1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2
1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2 door hardtop, all original, glass top with cover, runs good, $19,650. Reduced for the ultimate Christmas gift, $14,900. 209-467-0401 LODI
DAVENPORT PROPERTIES.
DAVENPORT PROPERTIES. Rentals, homes, apartments, duplexes. BRE #0199857 Megan 209-223-5255; 209-217-7407
KAMPS PROPANE
KAMPS PROPANE- Residential/ commercial, automatic fuel delivery, tanks sold/ leased. Senior discount. 22479 Hwy. 88, Pioneer, 209-296-5544, 209-223-5186; 18877 Microtronics Way, Sonora. 209-532-6638
14 YEAR THOROUGHBRED
14 YEAR THOROUGHBRED gelding, English/ western, 15.2h. Loads easily, clips, bathes, leads, etc. He loves trail rides! $1,500. 925-980-5351
DISPATCHER
DISPATCHER - San Andreas based Installation Company needs person to schedule routes for our installers. Must have basic computer and customer service skills. Send resume to: saiinstalls@aim.com
DRY FIREWOOD
DRY FIREWOOD - Pine $40 shortbed pickup load, $60 longbed, delivery negotiable. Ron 209-786-2716
FRIDAY
TUESDAY
