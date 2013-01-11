Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

, | | December 30, 2016

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

RELIABLE TILE

, | | December 30, 2016

RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970

DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR

, | | December 30, 2016

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

PAM’S POOL SERVICE

, | | December 30, 2016

PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053

PAUL – PLUMBING.

, | | December 30, 2016

PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185

PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

, | | December 30, 2016

PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING

, | | December 30, 2016

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951

RANDY RONK & SON

, | | December 30, 2016

RANDY RONK & SON - Specializing in log and stained homes, quality deck refinishing, custom interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing. Protect the value of your home inside & out. We guarantee 100% satisfaction, guaranteed lowest price. Senior discounts, free estimates. 560 Hwy. 49, Sutter Hill. Lic. #761785. 209-267-2208; 209-295-4818 www.randyronk.com

CALIFORNIA PACK

, | | December 30, 2016

CALIFORNIA PACK, Load/ unload. 2 men, $45 per hour, 3 men, $65 per hour, 3 hour minimum. Will assist with furniture rearranging. Willie, 209-304-3818

88 MASSAGE SPA.

, | | December 30, 2016

88 MASSAGE SPA. Foot & Body Massage. Open 7 days a week, 9:30am-9pm. 11984 Hwy 88, Suite 2058, (next to Dollar Tree), Jackson. 209-223-1044

Classified Ads / Most Popular

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

, | | January 12, 2013

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

, | | January 11, 2013

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

, | | January 11, 2013

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

, | | January 11, 2013

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

, | | January 11, 2013

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

, | | January 11, 2013

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

, | | January 11, 2013

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

CORRAL BOARDS

, | | January 11, 2013

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

Classified Ads / Random

PRIVATE COLLECTOR LOOKING TO BUY

, | | December 30, 2016

PRIVATE COLLECTOR LOOKING TO BUY antique spurs, bits, saddles, chaps, old west items. Top cash price paid. 209-327-2564

GREAT AMERICAN MORTGAGE

, | | December 30, 2016

GREAT AMERICAN MORTGAGE- Fast mortgage loans. Locally owned & serving the foothill communities since 1993. NMLS #367729, DRE #01046203. 26655 Tiger Creek Rd., Pioneer. 209-418-0000, 844-868-8885 www.great-american-mortgage.com

NEW TUESDAY DEADLINE

, | | December 30, 2016

NEW TUESDAY DEADLINE - The Buy & Sell Press Tuesday classified ad deadline will now be Friday by 4pm. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm or online at www.buynsellpress.com

CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR

, | | December 30, 2016

CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR to work in Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehab facility. Phone: 209-785-3667; fax: 209-785-5238

NEW HOME, 26321

, | | December 30, 2016

NEW HOME, 26321 Parkwood Dr., Pioneer, near golf, 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1,964 sf, huge garage, $349,950. Call 209-471-1937 or email for additional pics; mar7843@yahoo.com

SPOILED ROTTEN SALON & SPA

, | | December 30, 2016

SPOILED ROTTEN SALON & SPA- Hair stylist or barber station available. Contact Melanie Gold, 209-304-1742 IONE

KNITTING MACHINE

, | | December 30, 2016

KNITTING MACHINE, Knitting RK 900, full automatic with many extras and books, best offer. 209-786-2340

ANGELS CAMP

, | | December 30, 2016

ANGELS CAMP, multiple homes for sale. Call for info Big Horn MHP. 209-736-2075

