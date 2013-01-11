TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
RELIABLE TILE
RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970
DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR
DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049
PAM’S POOL SERVICE
PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053
PAUL – PLUMBING.
PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185
PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951
RANDY RONK & SON
RANDY RONK & SON - Specializing in log and stained homes, quality deck refinishing, custom interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing. Protect the value of your home inside & out. We guarantee 100% satisfaction, guaranteed lowest price. Senior discounts, free estimates. 560 Hwy. 49, Sutter Hill. Lic. #761785. 209-267-2208; 209-295-4818 www.randyronk.com
CALIFORNIA PACK
CALIFORNIA PACK, Load/ unload. 2 men, $45 per hour, 3 men, $65 per hour, 3 hour minimum. Will assist with furniture rearranging. Willie, 209-304-3818
88 MASSAGE SPA.
88 MASSAGE SPA. Foot & Body Massage. Open 7 days a week, 9:30am-9pm. 11984 Hwy 88, Suite 2058, (next to Dollar Tree), Jackson. 209-223-1044
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
CORRAL BOARDS
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
PRIVATE COLLECTOR LOOKING TO BUY
PRIVATE COLLECTOR LOOKING TO BUY antique spurs, bits, saddles, chaps, old west items. Top cash price paid. 209-327-2564
GREAT AMERICAN MORTGAGE
GREAT AMERICAN MORTGAGE- Fast mortgage loans. Locally owned & serving the foothill communities since 1993. NMLS #367729, DRE #01046203. 26655 Tiger Creek Rd., Pioneer. 209-418-0000, 844-868-8885 www.great-american-mortgage.com
NEW TUESDAY DEADLINE
NEW TUESDAY DEADLINE - The Buy & Sell Press Tuesday classified ad deadline will now be Friday by 4pm. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm or online at www.buynsellpress.com
CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR
CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED AOD AFTER CARE COORDINATOR to work in Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehab facility. Phone: 209-785-3667; fax: 209-785-5238
NEW HOME, 26321
NEW HOME, 26321 Parkwood Dr., Pioneer, near golf, 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1,964 sf, huge garage, $349,950. Call 209-471-1937 or email for additional pics; mar7843@yahoo.com
SPOILED ROTTEN SALON & SPA
SPOILED ROTTEN SALON & SPA- Hair stylist or barber station available. Contact Melanie Gold, 209-304-1742 IONE
KNITTING MACHINE
KNITTING MACHINE, Knitting RK 900, full automatic with many extras and books, best offer. 209-786-2340