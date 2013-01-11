HUNT DRILLING CO., INC.
HUNT DRILLING CO., INC. - Wells, septics, pumps. New wells & upgrades, pressure booster systems, well deepening, water storage tanks, new pump installation. 12567 Jackson Gate Rd. 209-223-2811
DEAD TREES? I
DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
ROOFING & REPAIRS
ROOFING & REPAIRS- Quick quality service. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555
PUMPCO
PUMPCO - Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz
VOSS PLUMBING.
VOSS PLUMBING. Drain cleaning, repairs, water heaters. Senior specials. License #471-663. 209-304-0864
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING.
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING. Quality service. Interior, exterior, residential specialist. 30+ years experience. License #751313. 209-304-7951
PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
CORRAL BOARDS
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
SHORT CIRCUIT ELECTRIC
SHORT CIRCUIT ELECTRIC - If the power goes out, will you be ready? Guardian automatic standby generator. Lic. #340816. 209-245-3269, 209-765-0667
EAGLE AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT.
EAGLE AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT. Car lift, car hoist. Call John 916-849-9376 or 209-754-9556 www.eagleautoequipment.com; eagleautomotive@gmail.com
RUN YOUR OWN CAFE
RUN YOUR OWN CAFE inside New York Fitness, equipment provided, nutrition knowledge helpful. Retail space also available. 209-223-0600
LOCKHEART SEWING SERVICES
LOCKHEART SEWING SERVICES, cleaning, maintenance, repairs. 209-296-7176 SUTTER CREEK
HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155
HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000 See photo in ColorPics section
THE GUTTER GUY
THE GUTTER GUY - New gutter, cleaning & repair. Guy Loiler, owner. Lic. #889252. 209-419-2788
2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE
2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE, excellent condition, custom wheels, grill, new battery, rear tires, Bluetooth, CD/ MP3, lots more, $4,500. Call Ed, 209-295-2975 PIONEER
ALL POWER BROKERS
ALL POWER BROKERS - "Select Absolutely the Best." 847 North Hwy. 49/88, Jackson. 209-609-0427 www.allpower.com
YAMAHA VENTURE ROYALE
YAMAHA VENTURE ROYALE motorcycle, fully dressed, 1200cc, licensed, $1,500 OBO. 209-763-5013
