CLEARWATER SYSTEMS



CLEARWATER SYSTEMS- Locally owned & operated. We specialize in water filtration, sales, servicing most makes of equipment. 209-257-0300

ARTISAN ALL TREE.



ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com

DEAD TREES? I



DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.



TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS



KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS of experience, union trained. All aspects of tile. License # 659247. 925-727-9366 Serving Amador and surrounding counties.

RELIABLE TILE



RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR



DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

PAM'S POOL SERVICE



PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053

PAUL – PLUMBING.



PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185

TOM POWELL PAINTING.



TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...



GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...



HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK



YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209



252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK



GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN



GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED



DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED



JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

CORRAL BOARDS



CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209



INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

NEW HOME, 26321



NEW HOME, 26321 Parkwood Dr., Pioneer, near golf, 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1,964 sf, huge garage, $349,950. Call 209-471-1937 or email for additional pics; mar7843@yahoo.com

SEASONED OAK FIREWOOD, $250/



SEASONED OAK FIREWOOD, $250/ cord. Delivery available, Jackson/ Pioneer. 209-403-0504

GIVE GRACIE A CHANCE.



GIVE GRACIE A CHANCE. Gracie's a wonderful girl desperately seeking the right family as an only pet. Calaveras County Animal Services, #A045003 209-754-6509 See photo in ColorPics section.

CHICKEN COOPS



CHICKEN COOPS, various sizes, styles, colors. Animal shelters also. 209-559-7149; No Sunday calls, please. SAN ANDREAS See photo in ColorPics section

PUMPCO



PUMPCO- Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz

FREE AT FEED BARN IN MARTELL



FREE AT FEED BARN IN MARTELL, the latest issue of the Buy & Sell press is hot off the press beginning every Tuesday and Friday.

LEVIN TOOLING LATHE



LEVIN TOOLING LATHE, more than 100 collets, three 3-jaw chucks, one 4-jaw chuck, many accessories, $5,500 209-532-1064 SONORA

LOCAL LANDSCAPER NEEDS HELP.



LOCAL LANDSCAPER NEEDS HELP. Must have own transportation and knowledge of sprinkler systems. Call 209-223-0701

BEN



BEN is a handsome adult, male, white/ black Pit Bull Mix with a friendly, loving personality. Contact Amador County Adoption Center 209-223-6378 JACKSON See photo in ColorPics section

NOW BUYING & SELLING SILVER & GOLD



NOW BUYING & SELLING SILVER & GOLD, Coins and Jewelry. Foothill Firearm, 845 N. Hwy 49, Jackson. 209-217-8367; 209-296-5556 www.FoothillFirearmSupply.com

