2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE, 151K miles on odometer, 23K miles on new engine, salvage title but reliable car, $3,000 OBO. For more info., 209-304-8925
HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000
DOUBLE CEMETERY PLOT, Farmington Memorial Park. Current park price, $1,400. Selling for $700 plus $100 transfer fee. 209-418-4592
HUNT DRILLING CO., INC. - Wells, septics, pumps. New wells & upgrades, pressure booster systems, well deepening, water storage tanks, new pump installation. 12567 Jackson Gate Rd. 209-223-2811
TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
ROOFING & REPAIRS- Quick quality service. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555
VOSS PLUMBING. Drain cleaning, repairs, water heaters. Senior specials. License #471-663. 209-304-0864
PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785
BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951
GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905
YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770
252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH
GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041
GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540
DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300
JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965
CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...
INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400
MURPHYS- PANORAMIC VIEW, 20 acres, $175,000. For sale by owner, zoned RA with 5 AC minimum. Tentative map now shows two 10 AC parcels. 209-728-2502
ROBINSON'S FEED & COUNTRY WESTERN STORE - Serving our friends and neighbors since 1906. Lockeford on Locke Road, 209-727-5850; Lodi, 1150 E. Victor Rd., 209-368-2716 www.robinsonsfeed.com
ROOFING & REPAIRS - Licensed, bonded. 24 hour emergency repairs. JM Roofing. License #646647. 209-223-5588; 209-772-8555
FREE AT COUNTRY FEED IN SAN ANDREAS, the latest issue of the Buy & Sell Press is hot off the press beginning every Tuesday and Friday.
LOCKEFORD FAMILY DENTAL. 18962 N. Hwy 88, Lockeford, 209-727-9600; Lodi Dental Care, 755 S. Fairmont Ave, Ste F, Lodi, 209-333-3780
2006 CHEVY W4500 DELIVERY TRUCK, 120K miles, gas, everything works, $9,500. 209-245-3370
GOLD JEWELRY WANTED - Broken or not. Cash paid or trade for new. Trassare Jewelers, 38 Main St., Jackson. 209-223-3801
1950 CHEVY PANEL VAN, great shape, no motor, good project, $2,500. 209-928-3092 SONORA
ROLLING ALUMINUM SCAFFOLDING with extendable legs. Size can be 2'x8'x6.5' or 2'x10'x6.5', $575 OBO. 209-256-3162 No Texting JACKSON