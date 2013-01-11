Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR

, | | January 7, 2017

2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR, Signature Edition, V8, 4.6L, new CD/radio, 169K miles, leather interior, good running car, $1,600. 209-296-6616 PINE GROVE

3 PIECE SOLID OAK ENTERTAINMENT

, | | January 7, 2017

3 PIECE SOLID OAK ENTERTAINMENT center, $800 OBO. 209-352-6175

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

, | | January 6, 2017

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

RELIABLE TILE

, | | January 6, 2017

RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970

DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR

, | | January 6, 2017

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

PAM’S POOL SERVICE

, | | January 6, 2017

PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053

PAUL – PLUMBING.

, | | January 6, 2017

PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING

, | | January 6, 2017

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING- Interior, exterior, quality service, top quality paint. Residential specialist, 30+ years experience. Lic. #751513. 209-304-7951

TOM POWELL PAINTING.

, | | January 6, 2017

TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com

PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

, | | January 6, 2017

PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785

Classified Ads / Most Popular

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

, | | January 12, 2013

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

, | | January 11, 2013

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

, | | January 11, 2013

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

, | | January 11, 2013

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

, | | January 11, 2013

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

, | | January 11, 2013

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

, | | January 11, 2013

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

CORRAL BOARDS

, | | January 11, 2013

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

Classified Ads / Random

COUCH, CONVERTS

, | | January 6, 2017

COUCH, CONVERTS to twin bed, $100. Must pick up. 209-257-1962 JACKSON

PUMPCO

, | | January 6, 2017

PUMPCO - Sales, service, installation. Pumps, water tanks, etc. 209-754-1000 San Andreas www.pumpco.biz

JK HORSESHOEING

, | | January 6, 2017

JK HORSESHOEING- Reliable, professional farrier service. Correct shoeing for balance & performance. 25 years experience. 209-329-6658

DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR

, | | January 6, 2017

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

1963 FORD THUNDERBIRD, V8

, | | January 6, 2017

1963 FORD THUNDERBIRD, V8, automatic, power windows, new tires, silver blue metallic, red interior, good condition. $7,000. 209-795-4670 ARNOLD

HURRY TO WEST POINT TRADING POST

, | | January 6, 2017

HURRY TO WEST POINT TRADING POST for the latest FREE issue of the Buy & Sell Press, freshly printed every Tuesday & Friday.

2011 27′ COUGAR, RLSWE

, | | January 6, 2017

2011 27' COUGAR, RLSWE, loaded, less than 6K, pulled with 1/2 ton pickup, slide, electric awning, electric jack, 2 entrances, TV, CD, DVD, $21,500. 209-781-5140

SIERRA MOUNTAIN OUTDOORS

, | | January 6, 2017

SIERRA MOUNTAIN OUTDOORS - High quality outdoor gear. Clothing, hats, beanies, books, games, back packing equipment, headlamps, knives, GPS, tents, sleeping accessories. Knowledgeable staff. 33 Main St., Sutter Creek & 465 Main. St., Placerville. 209-267-5909 & 530-903-3177

CAST IRON DAYBED

, | | January 6, 2017

CAST IRON DAYBED, new mattress, $290. 209-785-8210 or 209-352-6175

2005 WILDERNESS TRAILER.

, | | January 6, 2017

2005 WILDERNESS TRAILER. So clean, it has to be seen to be believed! Lots of installed features. Asking $9,500. Serious buyers only. 209-296-5706 after 5pm See photo in Colorpics section

