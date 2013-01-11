Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

CLEARWATER SYSTEMS

CLEARWATER SYSTEMS- Locally owned & operated. We specialize in water filtration, sales, servicing most makes of equipment. 209-257-0300

ARTISAN ALL TREE.

ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com

DEAD TREES? I

DEAD TREES? I fall trees! Prompt & professional, 25 + years experience, free estimates and reasonable rates, insured. Brian 209-304-5623

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS

KATONA TILE, 36 YEARS of experience, union trained. All aspects of tile. License # 659247. 925-727-9366 Serving Amador and surrounding counties.

RELIABLE TILE

RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970

DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

PAM’S POOL SERVICE

PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053

PAUL – PLUMBING.

PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185

TOM POWELL PAINTING.

TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

CORRAL BOARDS

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

HOUSEKEEPING/ RESTROOM SUPERVISOR

HOUSEKEEPING/ RESTROOM SUPERVISOR- Camanche Recreation Company is recruiting for a Full- Time Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor. Must be able to work weekends and holidays and have reliable transportation. Must possess the following qualifications: Qualifications: This position requires a minimum of high school education plus 2 years college or equivalent education. 3+ years experience in supervisory work related to housekeeping or facilities management. Must be able to give direction and work in team environment. The ability to use a computer including word processing, spreadsheet and e-mail functions. Must possess a clean 3- year DMV record with no DUI in the past 5 years. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred. General Function: This is an administrative and hands- on position. The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will be the primary supervisor of the Camanche Recreation Company North Shore and South Shore cottages, office buildings, rental facilities, restrooms including portable and campground. Through an appropriate organizational structure, The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will directly supervise teams of Housekeeping and Restroom crews. Go to: http://careers.calparksco.com to complete an application. Be sure to type in Camanche as a Keyword to see all of our listings! Salary DOE.

ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX

ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX investment opportunity - cheerful Mokelumne Hill, 2/ 1 units with fireplace, decks, laundry hook-ups, parking, storage. Excellent opportunity to owner occupy one unit and collect rent from the other. Asking $220,000. FSBO/ agent, Rebecca Brooks. 415-717-8398 CABRE #01249870 soldbyrebecca@hotmail.com

1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2

1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2 door hardtop, all original, glass top with cover, runs good, $19,650. Reduced for the ultimate Christmas gift, $14,900. 209-467-0401 LODI

DAVENPORT PROPERTIES.

DAVENPORT PROPERTIES. Rentals, homes, apartments, duplexes. BRE #0199857 Megan 209-223-5255; 209-217-7407

KAMPS PROPANE

KAMPS PROPANE- Residential/ commercial, automatic fuel delivery, tanks sold/ leased. Senior discount. 22479 Hwy. 88, Pioneer, 209-296-5544, 209-223-5186; 18877 Microtronics Way, Sonora. 209-532-6638

BEAUTIFUL 19 FOOT 1999 REINELL SKI BOAT, $11,000. 209-274-4221

14 YEAR THOROUGHBRED

14 YEAR THOROUGHBRED gelding, English/ western, 15.2h. Loads easily, clips, bathes, leads, etc. He loves trail rides! $1,500. 925-980-5351

DISPATCHER

DISPATCHER - San Andreas based Installation Company needs person to schedule routes for our installers. Must have basic computer and customer service skills. Send resume to: saiinstalls@aim.com

DRY FIREWOOD

DRY FIREWOOD - Pine $40 shortbed pickup load, $60 longbed, delivery negotiable. Ron 209-786-2716

CAST IRON DAYBED

CAST IRON DAYBED, new mattress, $290. 209-785-8210 or 209-352-6175

Founded in 1973 ◊ Online since 1995

Welcome to our Website

While readers residing in the California counties of Amador, Calaveras  Tuolumne & eastern San Joaquin can always pick up a freshly printed copy of the Buy & Sell Press at over 500 locations every Tuesday & Friday, our complete website also reflects the spirit of our publication.

To place a classified ad in both our next printed issue and to have it also appear online CLICK HERE.

