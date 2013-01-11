Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

Featured Listings

Print
Classified Ads / Just Listed

ARTISAN ALL TREE.

, | | January 20, 2017

ARTISAN ALL TREE. Lic. # 981932. Local tree service, trimming, dangerous tree removal, stump grinding. All work guaranteed. 10% discount with ad. Insurance/ Workers' Comp. 916-459-0115 www.artisanalltree.com

RELIABLE TILE

, | | January 20, 2017

RELIABLE TILE- State certified, union trained, tons of local references. 209-304-5421 License #898970

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.

, | | January 20, 2017

TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY

, | | January 20, 2017

LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722

DOUG’S MOBILE RV REPAIR

, | | January 20, 2017

DOUG'S MOBILE RV REPAIR- No job is too small. 40 years experience. 209-763-5013, 209-256-0049

PAM’S POOL SERVICE

, | | January 20, 2017

PAM'S POOL SERVICE- Year round pool cleaning and small repairs, 14 years experience. 209-728-5053

PAUL – PLUMBING.

, | | January 20, 2017

PAUL - PLUMBING. Serving Amador/ Calaveras since 2000. License #703304. 209-295-6185

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING.

, | | January 20, 2017

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING. Quality service. Interior, exterior, residential specialist. 30+ years experience. License #751313. 209-304-7951

PAINTING – ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

, | | January 20, 2017

PAINTING - ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME - Professional painting, staining, repairs, all work warrantied. The best possible workmanship at the lowest possible price. Randy Ronk & Son Painting. 209-295-4818 License #761785

TOM POWELL PAINTING.

, | | January 20, 2017

TOM POWELL PAINTING. Professional, reliable, reasonable. 30 years experience. 209-304-8186 www.TomPowellPainting.com email: tompowellpainting@gmail.com

View More Ads
Classified Ads / Most Popular

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 7...

, | | January 12, 2013

GNOME PELLET STOVE, made by Thelin, brand new, never installed, will heat 750 sf, 27,000 BTUs, 34" high, $3,000+ retail, asking $2,200 or trade. 209-267...

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulo...

, | | January 11, 2013

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE with 20 years experience. Honest, reliable, meticulous, with references. Calaveras & Amador County. Free estimates. Lisa 209-256-6905

YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

YARD WORK- small carpentry, racking, weed eating, fences, etc. $15/ hr., have references. Call John 209-293-4770

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209

, | | January 11, 2013

252 CASE ROLLER, diesel engine, needs some work, $7,900 OBO. Jack 209-754-1266 MOUNTAIN RANCH

GENERAL YARD WORK

, | | January 11, 2013

GENERAL YARD WORK- Weedeating, fire breaks, raking, burning, removal of leaves/ pine needles, $15 hr; riding mower, $25 hr. Hauling. 209-267-0146; 209-256-9041

GARY BOATSMAN

, | | January 11, 2013

GARY BOATSMAN- Plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer jetting, faucet, water heater, disposal. 30 years experience. 209-223-2117, 209-304-1540

DRIVER NEEDED

, | | January 11, 2013

DRIVER NEEDED - Must have Class B with passenger endorsement, current medical, pre-employment drug testing required. Call 209-223-5300

JUNK CARS WANTED

, | | January 11, 2013

JUNK CARS WANTED - Will pay $150-$500. Some restrictions may apply. Lost paperwork OK with proper ID. 209-274-9965

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man’s Bronze, Jackson. 209

, | | January 11, 2013

INTERNET MARKETING WIZARD NEEDED, Poor Man's Bronze, Jackson. 209-257-1400

CORRAL BOARDS

, | | January 11, 2013

CORRAL BOARDS- 6"x16', $7.50 each. Straight, no splits, no knotholes. Douglas fir from Oregon, not hemlock or pine. We stock pressure treated posts. Delive...

View More Ads
Classified Ads / Random

1978 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28

, | | January 20, 2017

1978 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28, original owner, non-op, 350 4-bolt main, auto, sitting covered ten years, $7,000. 209-559-3375 IONE

HAY, FORAGE MIX:

, | | January 20, 2017

HAY, FORAGE MIX: Beardless wheat, oats & barley combo, $8/ bale; big bales, $65/ bale; wheat straw, $5/ bale. Watkins Brothers, Linden. 209-403-8592

RESULTS COUNT!

, | | January 20, 2017

RESULTS COUNT! Spread the word in the Buy & Sell Press. Discount programs available for private and commercial advertisers. Call 209-223-3333 or 1-800-649-4923

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING.

, | | January 20, 2017

BRETT S. BUNTE PAINTING. Quality service. Interior, exterior, residential specialist. 30+ years experience. License #751313. 209-304-7951

PINE GROVE, 1,250

, | | January 20, 2017

PINE GROVE, 1,250 sf, roll up man door, move in special, $475. 209-296-5418

FREE AT FOOD BUYS

, | | January 20, 2017

FREE AT FOOD BUYS, in Angels Camp, the latest issue of the Buy & Sell Press is hot off the press beginning every Tuesday & Friday.

SAVE $.90 SF ON 25 YEAR LAMINATE.

, | | January 20, 2017

SAVE $.90 SF ON 25 YEAR LAMINATE. Floors to Go, 848 E. Hwy. 88, Jackson. 209-223-3571

1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2

, | | January 20, 2017

1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2 door hardtop, all original, glass top with cover, runs good, $19,650. Reduced for the ultimate Christmas gift, $14,900. 209-467-0401 LODI

BAREROOT FRUIT TREES.

, | | January 20, 2017

BAREROOT FRUIT TREES. Nuts and grapes, potted Blackberries, Boysenberries, Raspberries in quarts for $9.99. Blueberries, Kiwi, Figs, Hops, Goji berries, Pomegranate and Mulberry in quarts starting at $12.99. Winter hours - 9-4 daily. Visit us at - www.risingsunnursery.com 4 miles west of Valley Springs on Hwy 12, Burson. Rising Sun Nursery 209-772-3451

2007 YAMAHA ROYAL STAR

, | | January 20, 2017

2007 YAMAHA ROYAL STAR, Tour Deluxe, 26K, extras, Mustang seat, Chatterbox system, running lights, good tires, helmets, extra tool kit, small luggage rack, $5,600. john.lawles410@gmail.com

View More Ads

Click here for latest Buy & Sell Digital Flipbook

FRIDAY

TUESDAY

Layout 1

Layout 1

Founded in 1973 ◊ Online since 1995

Welcome to our Website

While readers residing in the California counties of Amador, Calaveras  Tuolumne & eastern San Joaquin can always pick up a freshly printed copy of the Buy & Sell Press at over 500 locations every Tuesday & Friday, our complete website also reflects the spirit of our publication.

To place a classified ad in both our next printed issue and to have it also appear online CLICK HERE.

Facebook Friends

@BuyNSellPress


© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter
Skip to toolbar