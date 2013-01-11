HOUSEKEEPING/ RESTROOM SUPERVISOR- Camanche Recreation Company is recruiting for a Full- Time Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor. Must be able to work weekends and holidays and have reliable transportation. Must possess the following qualifications: Qualifications: This position requires a minimum of high school education plus 2 years college or equivalent education. 3+ years experience in supervisory work related to housekeeping or facilities management. Must be able to give direction and work in team environment. The ability to use a computer including word processing, spreadsheet and e-mail functions. Must possess a clean 3- year DMV record with no DUI in the past 5 years. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred. General Function: This is an administrative and hands- on position. The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will be the primary supervisor of the Camanche Recreation Company North Shore and South Shore cottages, office buildings, rental facilities, restrooms including portable and campground. Through an appropriate organizational structure, The Housekeeping/ Restroom Supervisor will directly supervise teams of Housekeeping and Restroom crews. Go to: http://careers.calparksco.com to complete an application. Be sure to type in Camanche as a Keyword to see all of our listings! Salary DOE.